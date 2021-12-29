Left Menu

Senior politician Rajveer Singh passes away

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:45 IST
Senior politician Rajveer Singh passes away
  • Country:
  • India

Senior leader Rajveer Singh, a former three-time MP from Aonla here, died on Wednesday at a hospital in Noida following prolonged illness. He was 83.

He is survived by his son and a daughter, family sources here said.

Elected MP on a BJP ticket from Aonla constituency in 1989, 1991 and 1998, Singh also served as the secretary of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, general secretary of Janata Party, vice president of Uttar Pradesh BJP and national president of BJP Kisan Morcha.

He was considered a close aide of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former home minister L K Advani and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh.

He had joined the Samajwadi Party in 2004.

His son Dhiren Singh joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led party, recently.

Singh was popular as a leader of the Rohilkhand region and was known for his influence among workers at the grassroot level.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021