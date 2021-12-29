Somali PM discusses political situation with U.S. official
Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble spoke by telephone with a senior U.S. official about the political situation in his country, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.
"Prime Minister @MohamedHRoble last night had a telephone conversation with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Molly Phee and discussed the political situation in Somalia, security and elections," Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, federal government spokesman and senior adviser to Roble, tweeted.
