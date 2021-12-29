Left Menu

Somali PM discusses political situation with U.S. official

Reuters | Mogadishu | Updated: 29-12-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 15:46 IST
Somali PM discusses political situation with U.S. official
Mohamed Hussein Roble Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble spoke by telephone with a senior U.S. official about the political situation in his country, a government spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister @MohamedHRoble last night had a telephone conversation with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for Africa Molly Phee and discussed the political situation in Somalia, security and elections," Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, federal government spokesman and senior adviser to Roble, tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

PUBG: New State anti-cheat system update: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021