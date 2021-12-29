Left Menu

Somali PM discusses political situation with U.S. official

It was the latest in a long-running row between the two men over delayed legislative and presidential elections. The dispute is widely seen as distracting the government from concentrating on fighting an Islamist insurgency by the al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab group.

Reuters | Updated: 29-12-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 16:18 IST
Somali PM discusses political situation with U.S. official
Mohamed Hussein Roble Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Somalia

Somali Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble spoke by telephone with a senior U.S. official about the political situation in his country, a government spokesman said on Wednesday, amid an escalating row between Roble and the president.

Troops loyal to the prime minister camped in an area near the presidential palace on Tuesday, raising tension in the capital, Mogadishu. Mohamed Ibrahim Moalimuu, federal government spokesman and senior adviser to Roble, said on Twitter the prime minister spoke to Molly Phee, U.S. assistant secretary of state for African affairs, about "the political situation in Somalia, security, and elections".

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Monday suspended the prime minister for suspected corruption, a move the prime minister denounced as a coup attempt. It was the latest in a long-running row between the two men over delayed legislative and presidential elections.

The dispute is widely seen as distracting the government from concentrating on fighting an Islamist insurgency by the al-Qaeda-allied al Shabaab group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021