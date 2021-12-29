Left Menu

Gajendra Shekhawat says BJP ready for virtual election rallies, Channi pointing at AAP over rallies amid COVID

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready for virtual election rallies and the party will follow the Election Commission's guidelines issued regarding polls in the wake of the emergence of Omicron variant of COVID-19.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:06 IST
Gajendra Shekhawat says BJP ready for virtual election rallies, Channi pointing at AAP over rallies amid COVID
Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Wednesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is ready for virtual election rallies and the party will follow the Election Commission's guidelines issued regarding polls in the wake of the emergence of Omicron variant of COVID-19. Speaking to media persons here, Shekhawat said, "Conducting elections is the responsibility of the Election Commission. The EC is holding talks with the health secretary and the experts over the pandemic situation of the country. The election commission will make a decision on election rallies and we will follow the guidelines."

"BJP is ready for virtual election rallies. We did hold virtual election rallies during the West Bengal elections. During the first and second waves of the COVID pandemic, the political parties around the globe went under hibernation. But BJP was still active at the booth level through the virtual platform. BJP can work in any circumstances," Shekhawat said. The Union Minister slammed Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi for alleging BJP of creating panic over the pandemic situation after the rise in the cases of COVID across the country ahead of the Assembly elections.

"Centre has not issued any fresh guidelines over COVID-19, but many states have done it unilaterally. I think Channi sahib is pointing towards Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)and Kejriwal. Delhi government have issued a yellow alert in Delhi. Kejriwal has closed down the schools and colleges in the national capital but is conducting rallies in Punjab," he added. Meanwhile, amid the concerns over the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, the Election Commission of India (ECI) team on Tuesday met all the major political parties in Uttar Pradesh.

Assembly election has been scheduled for five states which include Goa, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Manipur in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021