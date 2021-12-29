Left Menu

Cong should apologise for foisting false cases against Hindu organisations: CM Adityanath on Malegaon blast case

And now when it is out of government, it opposes all works which are in peoples interest, the firebrand BJP leader alleged.He also took a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the income tax raids on a Kanpur-based perfume trader, saying this shows why Yadav was opposing demonetisation.You must have seen the money of the poor which had been hidden and kept away during the previous governments is now coming out of the walls.Now you must have understood as to why Babua opposed demonetisation.

PTI | Farukhabad | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:30 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:29 IST
Cong should apologise for foisting false cases against Hindu organisations: CM Adityanath on Malegaon blast case
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Attacking the Congress over the claims of a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the party of ''nurturing'' terrorists and foisting false cases against Hindu organisations when in power.

The witness, who turned hostile, on Tuesday old Mumbai's special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court that ATS officers had forced him to take the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and five RSS members in the terror case.

''This mischief of the Congress is a crime against the country and its leaders should apologise to the people,'' Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting during the BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra here.

''How the Congress played with the country is not hidden. When in government, they encouraged and nurtured terrorists and fake cases were foisted against Hindu organisations. And now when it is out of government, it opposes all works which are in people's interest,'' the firebrand BJP leader alleged.

He also took a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the income tax raids on a Kanpur-based perfume trader, saying this shows why Yadav was opposing demonetisation.

''You must have seen the money of the poor which had been hidden and kept away during the previous governments is now coming out of the walls.

''Now you must have understood as to why 'Babua' opposed demonetisation. This money was meant for the poor and development works. It could have been helpful in your district but was usurped and hidden. We are now taking it out and will use it for development,'' Adityanath said.

He also cited the various schemes of the government including the distribution of free ration and stressed that ''when there is an able government, it brings good schemes for the people''. ''If a bad government comes, then this foodgrain would go to the houses of SP, BSP and Congress leaders and fill their vaults,'' the chief minister said.

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international breaks; NHL-Three more games postponed as more players placed in COVID-19 protocol and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Australian clubs can play through international ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021