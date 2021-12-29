Punjab MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who recently joined BJP, gets 'Z' category security by MHA

Left Menu

Punjab MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who recently joined the BJP from Congress has been given 'Z' category security in Delhi and Punjab, said a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 17:43 IST
Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, MLA from Punjab (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab MLA Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who recently joined the BJP from Congress has been given 'Z' category security in Delhi and Punjab, said a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) official on Wednesday. "We have provided Z category security to Sodhi in Delhi and Punjab. He was given security on December 26," said the senior MHA official.

Sodhi, an MLA from Guru Har Sahai in Ferozpur district joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 21 ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections which are slated for early next year. He was a senior Congress leader and a close aide to former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Sodhi joined BJP in the presence of the party's Punjab in-charge Gajendra Singh Shekhawat at BJP headquarters in Delhi. There are a total of 76 protectees under various categories of security provided by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) under the guidelines of MHA. (ANI)

