Left Menu

Modi should admit that demonetistion a failure, says Owaisi on cash seizure in UP

I am appealing to the Prime Minister that you should accept on record that demonetisation is a failure he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:04 IST
Modi should admit that demonetistion a failure, says Owaisi on cash seizure in UP
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's brainchild initiative of demonetization has become a ''failure'' as evident in the seizure of a huge pile of cash from a businessman's residence in Uttar Pradesh.

''You should ask the Prime Minister as to how so much of cash was found despite the demonetization (of bigger notes in 2016). Pradhan Mantriji, demonetization has become a failure,'' he told reporters here when his attention was drawn towards the cash seizure in UP.

In multiple raids by the Income Tax department and the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs recently, around Rs 257 crore in cash, 25 kg of gold, and 250 kg of silver were seized from perfume trader Piyush Jain's house in Kanpur, as well as from his house and factory in Kannauj in UP.

Owaisi demanded that the government clearly state who the money belonged to.

''The fragrance (of cash seizure) is spreading across the world,'' he added.

He demanded that the Prime Minister accept that demonetization was a failure as only poor people and small-scale industries have suffered. ''I am appealing to the Prime Minister that you should accept on record that demonetization is a failure'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021