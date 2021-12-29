CM gifts cash, land to shuttler Srikanth

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday felicitated badminton player Kidambi Srikanth for becoming the first shuttler in the country to have won a silver medal at the World Championships.

Jagan announced a cash award of Rs seven lakh and five acres of land at Tirupati for setting up a badminton academy, an official press release said.

Srikanth, who paid a courtesy visit to the Chief Minister at the camp office, has been working as Deputy Collector.

Speaking on the occasion, Kidambi Srikanth expressed happiness for meeting the Chief Minister who has assured the sportstar of all help. Thanking the Chief Minister for allotting the land, Srikanth said he would set up a world-class badminton academy. He said the sportspersons are happy with the special care taken by the State government and that he would strive to win more tournaments and bring fame.

