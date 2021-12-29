Left Menu

BJP to begin poll campaign with PM Modi's rally in Punjab likely on January 5

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin the poll campaign in Punjab with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to hold a rally on January 5 in the state, according to party sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 18:49 IST
BJP to begin poll campaign with PM Modi's rally in Punjab likely on January 5
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will begin the poll campaign in Punjab with Prime Minister Narendra Modi likely to hold a rally on January 5 in the state, according to party sources. This will be the first rally of Prime Minister Modi in Punjab after the repeal of three farm laws.

Earlier in an address to the nation on November 19, PM Modi announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws on the day of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The Prime Minister is also scheduled to inaugurate a satellite center of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMR) in Punjab's Firozpur. He is also likely to address a rally after the event.

According to BJP sources, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh and Shiromani Akali Dal-SAD (Sanyukt) leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa will also take part in the rally. Amarinder and Sukhdev met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda in Delhi on Monday, during which seat-sharing was discussed, the source said.

BJP will play the role of a senior alliance partner in Punjab and can contest more than half of the seats. As per the sources, apart from Prime Minister and Captain Amarinder, Punjab's election in-charge and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and his colleague in the Union Cabinet Hardeep Singh Puri can also attend this rally. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021