UP Police arrests five SP workers for conspiring to disrupt law, order situation during PM Modi's Kanpur visit

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested five Samajwadi Party (SP) workers from Kanpur for conspiring to create ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city yesterday.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-12-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 19:27 IST
UP Police arrests five SP workers for conspiring to disrupt law, order situation during PM Modi's Kanpur visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kanpur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested five Samajwadi Party (SP) workers from Kanpur for conspiring to create disruption during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the city yesterday. Police said that five SP workers were involved in the attempt to disrupt the law and order situation in Kanpur during Prime Minister's visit. Police said the persons tried to burn effigies and vandalize cars. Police arrested five persons so far while the search for the remaining is still underway.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party suspended the five members for their alleged involvement in the incident. "On the orders of Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav, the party has expelled the five named from its membership for their alleged involvement in the Kanpur incident on December 28," reads SP's press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and participated in the convocation ceremony of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

