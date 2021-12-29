Russia, Belarus to hold joint military drills in early 2022

Russia and Belarus plan to hold joint military drills in February or March 2022, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday at a meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko broadcast on state television.

The planned exercises, on Belarusian territory, come amid unprecedented East-West tensions, with Russia demanding that NATO promise not to admit Ukraine, which borders both Russia and Belarus. Ukraine says Russia may be preparing an invasion, something Moscow had denied.

