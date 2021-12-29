BJP urges SEC to reconsider civic poll date

West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar Wednesday urged the State Election Commission to reconsider the date for the upcoming poll to four municipal corporations on January 22 next year given the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the state and a threat of a possible third wave of the pandemic looming large.

This drew a sharp retort from the ruling TMC, which wondered whether the BJP-led government at the Centre will also postpone the assembly election due in five states.

On Monday, the West Bengal SEC had announced that polls to Siliguri, Chandannagar, Bidhannagar and Asansol municipal corporations will be held on January 22.

''The SEC has announced dates for civic polls to four municipal corporations. But presently, COVID-19 cases are rising in the state. So we request the SEC to reconsider the dates of the civic polls. It can discuss the matter with health experts and then decide on the dates. We fail to understand what is the hurry in holding the poll and that too when there is a threat of a third wave,'' Majumdar told reporters here.

Asked about the party's readiness for the coming civic poll given its dismal performance in the December 19 Kolkata Municipal Corporation election, he said, ''BJP is ready for the polls. We are just asking the SEC to at least reconsider its decision once''.

Reacting to Majumdar's comment, the TMC wondered why the party pressed for eight-phase assembly poll in West Bengal during the second wave of COVID-19 in April-May.

''It seems the BJP is afraid of facing the election sensing defeat. It is for the SEC to decide whether it will postpone the dates or not. But we would like to ask BJP whether it will postpone the upcoming assembly polls in the five states or not? They should first answer this,'' TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said. State election are due in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa and Punjab next year.

