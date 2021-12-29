Left Menu

As COVID-19 cases rise in Goa, health minister Rane seeks emergency meet

As on Wednesday, the state has 657 active cases.Earlier in the day, Chief minister Pramod Sawant said only those who have been fully vaccinated or have a recent COVID-19 negative report would be allowed to enter restaurants etc.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:12 IST
Goa on Wednesday reported 170 COVID-19 cases, up from 112 a day earlier, leading to state health minister Vishwajit Rane asking the Directorate of Health Services and GMCH to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the situation and find solutions.

“In view of the rising COVID-19 cases, there has been a significant jump from 112 (28th December) to 170 today, similar to the rise that occurred in April-May 2021. I have suggested to Dir. DHS and Dean GMC to convene an emergency meeting with expert doctors to suggest measures,” he tweeted.

It would allow the state government to take appropriate action in light of the increasing number of cases, he said. As on Wednesday, the state has 657 active cases.

Earlier in the day, Chief minister Pramod Sawant said only those who have been fully vaccinated or have a recent COVID-19 negative report would be allowed to enter restaurants etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

