Left Menu

Hemant Soren-led government is 'announcement government', should reduce VAT on petrol, says Jharkhand BJP chief

Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash on Wednesday said Hemant Soren-led government in the state is an "announcement government" and demanded that it should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 20:39 IST
Hemant Soren-led government is 'announcement government', should reduce VAT on petrol, says Jharkhand BJP chief
Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash on Wednesday said Hemant Soren-led government in the state is an "announcement government" and demanded that it should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people. Referring to the announcement made by the state government for subsidy on petrol, he said it has "made u-turns over announcements in the past".

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced the state government will provide a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre to the poor ration-card holding families in the state for petrol used in two-wheelers, saying that the poor and middle classes have been hit hard by the rising prices of petroleum products. The Chief Minister said the benefit will start from January 26, 2022 and the subsidy will be applicable for 10 litres of petrol in a month for poor families.

Answering a query about the announcement, Deepak Prakash, MP, said that reduction in VAT on petroleum products will provide relief to all sections including the poor. "The Jharkhand government has become a government of announcements. It has been making announcements continuously and has made U-turns. The state government is anti-people, anti-poor, anti-women and anti-farmer. I demand that the VAT (value-added tax) on petrol and diesel be reduced which will benefit the entire state. These promises are just another bunch of lies," he said.

The JMM-led government completed two years in office on December 26. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's altitude

(Updated) Webb completes second mid-course correction burn; passes Moon's al...

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
4
World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU's Sefcovic says; Analysis-South America, battered by COVID-19, now winning global vaccination race and more

World News Roundup: Swiss-EU relationship could fall apart if talks fail, EU...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021