Adityanath accuses Cong of filing of 'false' cases against Hindu outfits; says after Ayodhya and Kashi, Mathura too will see development works

Attacking the Congress over the claims of a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused the party of ''nurturing'' terrorists and filing false cases against Hindu organisations when in power. The witness, who turned hostile, on Tuesday told Mumbai's special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court that ATS officers had forced him to take the names of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other RSS members in the terror case. ''This mischief of the Congress is a crime against the country and its leaders should apologise to the people,'' Adityanath said while addressing a public meeting during the BJP's Jan Vishwas Yatra in Farrukhabad. ''How the Congress played with the country is not hidden. When in government, they encouraged and nurtured terrorists and fake cases were foisted against Hindu organisations. And now when it is out of government, it opposes all works which are in people's interest,'' the firebrand BJP leader alleged. Adityanath said that the SP, BSP and the Congress would not have built Ram temple in Ayodhya and that his government has respected people's faith as well as worked for their development.

Addressing a gathering Amroha, the chief minister said that after Ayodhya and Kashi, work will begin to develop the holy city of Mathura.

''We did what we said. We had said that we will start the work of construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram in Ayodhya. Modi ji has started the work. You are all happy. ''Now Lord Vishwanath's Dham in Kashi (Varanasi) is being built in a grand manner, so how can Mathura Vrindavan be left behind. We have started giving a new impetus to development works in the area by forming Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad,'' he said.

Hindu outfits that were at the forefront of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in Ayodhya have been campaigning to “reclaim” the temples in Kashi as well as in Mathura, considered the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

Adityanath also took a swipe at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the income tax raids on a Kanpur-based perfume trader, saying this shows why Yadav was opposing demonetisation.

''You must have seen the money of the poor which had been hidden and kept away during the previous governments is now coming out of the walls. ''Now you must have understood as to why 'Babua' opposed demonetisation. This money was meant for the poor and development works. It could have been helpful in your district but was usurped and hidden. We are now taking it out and will use it for development,'' Adityanath said.

He cited the various schemes of the government including the distribution of free ration and stressed that ''when there is an able government, it brings good schemes for the people''. ''If a bad government comes, then this foodgrain would go to the houses of SP, BSP and Congress leaders and fill their vaults,'' the chief minister said.

For the SP and BSP chief Mayawati, their own families were the state. For the BJP, the state's population of 25 crore is its family. It has made plans keeping the prosperity of this family (state) in mind, Adityanath said.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone and inaugurated 174 development projects worth Rs. 196 crore in Farrukhabad district.

Attacking the opponents, he said, ''Babua, bua, and brother and sister were not seen during the Corona crisis. Now when they come to ask for votes, ask them for answers. Ask them why house and free ration were not available to the poor during their government.'' The chief minister said that a programme will be held in Lucknow on January 3 during which an announcement will be made to increase the honorarium of Anganwadi workers.

