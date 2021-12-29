NPP leader Letpao Haokip joins BJP

Letpao Haokip, a leader of BJP's ally NPP in Manipur and cabinet minister in the state government, joined the saffron party on Wednesday in the presence of Union minister Bhupender Yadav.

Haokip is the Youth Affairs and Sports minister in the BJP-led government in Manipur from the National People's Party (NPP) quota.

He joined the BJP in the presence of party's national spokesperson Sambit Patra and the Union minister. Yadav and Patra are BJP's incharge and co-incharge for Manipur polls, respectively.

The NPP has two ministers in the Manipur government, including the deputy chief minister.

Welcoming Haokip into the party, Yadav said he was joining the BJP after being impressed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and good governance by BJP-led governments both at the Centre and the state.

After joining the BJP, Haokip said he feels that under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, the north-east region and Manipur will develop further.

NPP chief and Meghalaya Chief Minister Cornard Sangma has already announced that his party will contest the upcoming polls to the 60-member Manipur Assembly alone.

