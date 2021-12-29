Left Menu

Fateh Singh Bajwa's decision of joining BJP is 'wrong', party has no relevance in Punjab: Sunil Jakhar

Chairman of the campaign committee of Punjab Congress Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said Congress MLA Fateh Singh Bajwa has not taken the right decision on joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 21:49 IST
Image Credit: ANI
Chairman of the campaign committee of Punjab Congress Sunil Jakhar on Wednesday said Congress MLA Fateh Singh Bajwa has not taken the right decision on joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Ahead of the 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls, 16 leaders from different parties, former cricketer Dinesh Mongia, Fateh Singh Bajwa and others joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, here in New Delhi, Jakhar said, "It is a matter of concern. Fateh Singh Bajwa hasn't taken the right decision. BJP has no relevance in Punjab. 'Kuch to majburiya rahi hongi yuhi koi bewafa nahi hota', (No one is disloyal, there must have been some compulsions). Only they can tell the reason for leaving party." He added, "We had never announced CM's face before Assembly elections except in 2017, which was an exception. Now also we will not announce CM's face and will contest Assembly elections 2022 under the joint leadership of Congress."

Assembly polls in Punjab are slated for early next year. In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

