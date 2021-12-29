Governor Dhankar sending anti-Mamata Banerjee messages to me every day: TMC MP Saugata Roy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday alleged that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has been sending him messages against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee every day. Roy said that 'it is unethical' for the Governor to engage in such activities.

Speaking to ANI, the TMC MP said, "Sending messages against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to me by Governor Dhankhar is very unethical. Chief Minister is the leader of the party of which I am a member. I think someone is provoking the Governor. Governor tweets all this after meeting with either Shubhendu Adhikari or Amit Shah. Governor making statements against Chief Minister every day. He is diminishing the dignity of the post of Governor." Referring to the extension of the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) by the Centre, the TMC MP said, "We had opposed the Centre's move of extending BSF's jurisdiction. The Governor also had countered our views on the matter." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)