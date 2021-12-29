Left Menu

Congress may not apply 'one family, one ticket' formula in Uttarakhand

Even as the Punjab Congress screening committee has decided to follow the 'one family, one ticket' formula for assembly polls in the state, the party leaders in Uttarakhand may not be keen on such a formula for the state.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 22:14 IST
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Even as the Punjab Congress screening committee has decided to follow the 'one family, one ticket' formula for assembly polls in the state, the party leaders in Uttarakhand may not be keen on such a formula for the state. Many senior Congress leaders in Uttrakhand are demanding party tickets for their family members also.

According to Congress sources, former state Chief Minister Harish Rawat is demanding party tickets for his son and daughter while Pritam Singh, who is Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, is seeking a ticket for his son. Congress held a meeting of the Uttarkhand screening committee in Delhi to discuss candidates for assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Uttrakhand Congress state chief Ganesh Godiyal said no discussion has been done on the issue of tickets of family members of party leaders. "It is my belief that if two persons from a family are in public life, if they are popular then it can be decided. Every state has its own criteria and party will discuss and a common decision will be followed," he said.

Avinash Pandey heads AICC screening committee for Uttarakhand which also includes Devendra Yadav, Ganesh Godiyal, Harish Rawat, Rajesh Dharmani and Pritam Singh. Harish Chaudhary, who is AICC in-charge of Punjab, had said that the screening committee has decided that tickets will be given to only one member from a family in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

