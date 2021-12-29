Left Menu

BJP won't get Muslim votes as we removed Article 370, built temples in Ayodha, Kashi, says party MP Subrat Pathak

Noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government does not do any discrimination in development works, party MP Subrat Pathak on Wednesday said that the party may not still get votes of the Muslim community as it has scrapped Article 370, "built temples in Ayodha and Kashi and will build a temple in Mathura".

ANI | Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:12 IST
BJP won't get Muslim votes as we removed Article 370, built temples in Ayodha, Kashi, says party MP Subrat Pathak
Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subrat Pathak (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Noting that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government does not do any discrimination in development works, party MP Subrat Pathak on Wednesday said that the party may not still get votes of the Muslim community as it has scrapped Article 370, "built temples in Ayodha and Kashi and will build a temple in Mathura". Addressing a public rally in Kannauj, the BJP MP also said that his party does not want votes "of those who support terrorism, raise pro-Pakistan slogans and dream of Sharia law in India".

"BJP did not ask for your religion while allotting houses to people. BJP did not ask for your caste while constructing toilets. If 100 houses have been allotted, 30 will be allotted to the Muslims," he said. "We would not get their votes because we removed Article 370, built temples in Ayodha and Kashi and will build a temple in Mathura also," he added.

Pathak is BJP from Kannauj. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go for assembly polls early next year. BJP leaders have expressed confidence that the party will return to power in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
2
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los Angeles police call for justice; Proud Boys members must face Jan 6 charges, U.S. judge rules and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Parents of girl shot dead in dressing room by Los ...

 Global
4
Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to touch 190-200 mln

Smartphone industry set for smart growth in New Year; shipments likely to to...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021