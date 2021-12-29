Left Menu

Rahul on a brief visit abroad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 23:55 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has left for a brief visit abroad, a day after the party celebrated its 137th foundation day.

Gandhi is learnt to be on a short visit to Italy.

''Rahul Gandhi is on a brief personal visit. BJP and its friends in the media should not spread unnecessary rumours,'' AICC chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said.

Congress sources said Gandhi is scheduled to address an election rally in Moga in Punjab on January 3 and may return in time for the event.

Elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur -- are expected to be announced by mid-January.

