Uttarakhand Raksha Abhiyan demands action against Owaisi

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 30-12-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 13:43 IST
Owaisi Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Raksha Abhiyan founder Darshan Bharti has submitted a complaint to Dehradun SSP Janmejay Khanduri against AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi for allegedly instigating people against the Hindu religion and issuing an open threat to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, endangering his life.

In a letter handed over to the senior superintendent of police (SSP) on Wednesday, Bharti accused the Hyderabad MP of instigating people against the Hindu religion and threatening those who believe in it.

''He has issued an open threat to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, and put his life in danger,'' he said in the letter. Speaking of a video clip that has gone viral on the social media, in which Owaisi is purportedly heard saying who will save Adityanath when he is no longer the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and is at his ''mutt'' or somewhere else, Bharti said the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader poses a threat to communal harmony in the country.

A case should be registered against Owaisi and action taken against him, he said.

The Uttarakhand Raksha Abhiyan is the organisation that had filed a complaint against the makers of web series ''Tandav'' and had also reacted sharply to the claims of Darul Uloom Deoband that Badrinath is the Mazar of Badruddin.

