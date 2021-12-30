Left Menu

Manipur polls: BJP president JP Nadda arrives in Imphal

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday arrived in the state.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 30-12-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 13:57 IST
Manipur polls: BJP president JP Nadda arrives in Imphal
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda arrived in Imphal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the 2022 Assembly elections in Manipur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Thursday arrived in the state. Upon his arrival, Nadda was received by Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The BJP National President will address Yuva Rally in Manipur's Kakching town. BJP came to power in Manipur for the first time in 2017.

After the 2017 Assembly polls, a coalition of BJP, National People's Party (NPP), Naga People's Front and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) formed the government, which is presently led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.The tenure of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, which consists of 60 members, is scheduled to end on March 19, 2022. Recently, Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the foundation stone of 'Rani Gaidinliu Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum' in Manipur via video conferencing. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021