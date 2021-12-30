Left Menu

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:24 IST
All political parties want UP polls be held as per schedule ensuring Covid protocol: CEC
Sushil Chandra Image Credit: Election Commission of India
Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Thursday said all political parties in Uttar Pradesh wanted the Assembly elections to be held according to schedule while ensuring Covid protocol.

For this, special arrangements, including enhancing the number of polling booths and increasing the voting time by an hour will be made, he said.

On the three-day visit to Lucknow to review preparations for the elections slated to be held early next year, Chandra held a series of meetings with representatives of different political parties as well as state and district-level officials.

