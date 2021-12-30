Left Menu

Dalit girl thrashed in Amethi: UP Cong chief held for staging protest without permission

PTI | Amethi | Updated: 30-12-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 14:44 IST
Dalit girl thrashed in Amethi: UP Cong chief held for staging protest without permission
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was arrested here on Thursday while staging a protest against the state government over an incident of a 16-year-old Dalit girl being beaten up in the district.

Led by Lallu, Congress workers in large numbers started the protest demonstration from the Ramlila Maidan, which ended at the Rajiv Gandhi tri-section, where the protesters sat on a dharna. They also raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Police subsequently arrested Lallu.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SP) Dinesh Singh said the state Congress chief was arrested for staging a protest without permission and squatting on the road.

In a tweet, Congress general secretary and the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hit out at the Adityanath government over the incident and demanded the arrest of all the accused in 24 hours.

After a video clip of the Dalit girl being beaten up in a village under the Sangrampur police station in Amethi went viral on social media, police filed an FIR against Rahul Soni, Suraj Soni, and Shubham Gupta alias Sakal on a complaint from her father.

The three accused were arrested and sent to jail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021