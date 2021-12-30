Left Menu

Cong delegation that met you on Tuesday not authorised: UP Cong chief to poll panel

Kindly give time to this delegation to meet you, he wrote in the letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.One of the three Congress leaders who met the Commission earlier said on condition of anonymity that they were sent for the meeting by the general secretary organization Dinesh Singh.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 15:40 IST
Cong delegation that met you on Tuesday not authorised: UP Cong chief to poll panel
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Lallu has written to the Election Commission claiming the party delegation that met the panel on Tuesday was ''not authorized'' and sought time for another meeting to put forth its views on holding free and fair polls.

A three-member Congress delegation had on Tuesday met the Election Commission members who are on a visit to Lucknow to take stock of the state's poll preparedness over the next few days.

As part of its review of the Uttar Pradesh poll preparedness, the poll panel held a series of meetings with the representatives of various political parties which raised their specific poll-related demands and concerns.

On Wednesday, Lallu wrote a letter to the commission, saying that the earlier delegation was ''not authorized'' and demanded time for a meeting on Thursday.

''We want to bring to your knowledge that the delegation of Indian National Congress that met you on Tuesday was not authorized. ''On December 30, the authorized delegation comprising me, Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra, ex-MP Pramod Tiwari and Naseemudin Siddiqui, following all Covid guidelines, want to give suggestions about holding of free, fair and timely elections. Kindly give time to this delegation to meet you,'' he wrote in the letter to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra.

One of the three Congress leaders who met the Commission earlier said on condition of anonymity that they were sent for the meeting by the general secretary (organization) Dinesh Singh. ''We had gone after being instructed. We do not know what transpired later,'' he said.

The three leaders who met the poll panel on Tuesday were Onkarnath Singh, Virendra Madan and Mohd Anas Khan.

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021