Left Menu

New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10

The new Dutch government is expected to be installed on Jan. 10, almost 10 months after the last election, a statement released by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's office said on Thursday. Political parties earlier this month agreed on the details of their governing pact, after the longest such negotiations in Dutch history.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 30-12-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 15:54 IST
New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10
Image Credit: Twitter (@markrutte)
  • Country:
  • Netherlands

The new Dutch government is expected to be installed on Jan. 10, almost 10 months after the last election, a statement released by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's office said on Thursday.

Political parties earlier this month agreed on the details of their governing pact, after the longest such negotiations in Dutch history. [nL1N2SY0UW} The coalition will consist of the four parties that have been in power since 2017, but it took almost 300 days to bring them back together after the March 17 elections produced an inconclusive result.

Rutte is expected to lead his fourth consecutive administration as prime minister, making him the longest-serving government leader in the European Union together with Hungary's Viktor Orban. Rutte, who took office in 2010, is also on course to become the longest-serving prime minister in Dutch history, as he is set to surpass Ruud Lubbers by August next year.

Documents showed Wopke Hoekstra will not return as finance minister in the new government, as that position shifts from his Christian-Democratic CDA to the pro-EU D66 party, the second-largest of the four prospective governing parties after Rutte's conservative VVD. Former foreign minister Sigrid Kaag is expected to be nominated as new finance minister, Dutch broadcaster RTL said on Thursday.

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021