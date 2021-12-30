AGP to fight local polls in Assam in alliance with BJP-UPPL

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Thursday said it will continue to contest all forthcoming elections in Assam as part of the ruling BJP-led coalition government in the state.

The party will also seek to strengthen its membership base during the next year, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Bora said, ''The coalition of AGP with BJP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will be intact for all elections to local civic bodies.'' The state’s agriculture minister also said people were satisfied with the performance of the previous BJP-led government, of which AGP was a partner, and hence, had retained power in this year's polls.

''People were fed up with Congress misrule of 15 years. Hence, they voted for our alliance in 2016,” Bora said.

He said the AGP is targeting 25 lakh new memberships in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)