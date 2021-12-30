Left Menu

AGP to fight local polls in Assam in alliance with BJP-UPPL

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-12-2021 16:19 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 16:19 IST
AGP to fight local polls in Assam in alliance with BJP-UPPL
  • Country:
  • India

Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora on Thursday said it will continue to contest all forthcoming elections in Assam as part of the ruling BJP-led coalition government in the state.

The party will also seek to strengthen its membership base during the next year, he said.

Addressing a press conference here, Bora said, ''The coalition of AGP with BJP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will be intact for all elections to local civic bodies.'' The state’s agriculture minister also said people were satisfied with the performance of the previous BJP-led government, of which AGP was a partner, and hence, had retained power in this year's polls.

''People were fed up with Congress misrule of 15 years. Hence, they voted for our alliance in 2016,” Bora said.

He said the AGP is targeting 25 lakh new memberships in 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021