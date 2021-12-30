Assembly polls: After Punjab, Congress to apply 'one family, one ticket' formula in Uttarakhand

Congress' Screening Committee in its meeting on Wednesday decided to follow the 'one family, one ticket' formula for Uttarakhand Assembly polls in the state. While speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Screening Committee head Avanish Pandey said, "In Uttrakhand also, 'one family, one ticket' formula will be applied."

After Congress decided to give the party ticket to only one member from a family in Punjab, the party will apply the same formula in Uttarakhand. According to sources next screening committee meeting of Uttarakhand is to be held on January 3 and 4.

The intense discussion on all 70 seats of Uttarakhand that took place in the screening committee meeting, held on Wednesday, the source said. After the visit of all 70 constituencies of Uttarakhand, the feedback from the observers and in charge office bearers was taken all the information and compiled information.

The Uttarakhand Assembly elections are scheduled to be held early next year. (ANI)

