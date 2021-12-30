World News Roundup: Iran says rocket sends three 'research payloads' into space; Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran says rocket sends three 'research payloads' into space

Iran has used a satellite launch rocket to send three research devices into space, a defence ministry spokesman said on Thursday, as indirect U.S.-Iran talks take place in Austria to try to salvage a 2015 nuclear deal. He did not clarify whether the devices had reached orbit.

Suspect in Japan clinic fire that killed 25 has died, NHK says

A 61-year-old man suspected of setting fire to a psychiatry clinic in the Japanese city of Osaka this month that killed 25 people died in hospital on Thursday, public broadcaster NHK said. The man had previously been in critical condition. Police have said the fire broke out when the man, believed to be a patient, brought a bag of flammable liquid into the clinic and set it down in front of a heater and kicked it over.

New Dutch government expected to be installed on Jan 10

The new Dutch government is expected to be installed on Jan. 10, almost 10 months after the last election, a statement released by Prime Minister Mark Rutte's office said on Thursday.

Political parties earlier this month agreed on the details of their governing pact, after the longest such negotiations in Dutch history.

Turkey says seven European countries barred Turkish passengers as Omicron surges

Seven European nations, including the Netherlands, Italy and Spain, have barred Turkish passengers from entering their countries as the Omicron variant spreads, according to travel guidance by Turkey's Civil Aviation Authority (SHGM). Daily coronavirus cases in Turkey have reached their highest level since April this week, surging to nearly 37,000, but the number is still significantly below figures reported in parts of Europe.

COVID-19 casts bleak shadow over New Year celebrations, again

COVID-19 will stifle New Year celebrations around the world for the second year running on Friday, with governments in many countries hurriedly scaling back festivities in an effort to contain rampant contagion. Global coronavirus infections hit a record high over the past seven-day period, with almost one million cases detected on average each day worldwide between Dec. 23 and 29, some 100,000 up on the previous peak posted on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.

Hong Kong court denies bail to former Stand News editors charged with sedition

A Hong Kong court denied bail to two former senior editors charged with conspiring to publish seditious materials a day after police raided the Stand News pro-democracy media organization, prompting its closure. About 200 officers raided the office of the online publication on Wednesday, froze its assets, and arrested seven current and former senior editors and former board members, in the latest crackdown on the city's press.

Myanmar court jails celebrities who supported democracy protests

A court in military-ruled Myanmar jailed three prominent show business figures for three years each on Thursday for their part in protests against a February coup, media reported. The military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, triggering protests and turmoil that is still unfolding.

Senior officials to lead Russia-U.S. security talks in Geneva on Jan. 10

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead bilateral security talks in Geneva on Jan. 10, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, amid tensions over Ukraine. In advance of the talks, which Russia hopes will eventually hand it new security guarantees, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden are due to discuss Ukraine and other subjects by phone later on Thursday.

Mourners pay respects to South Africa's anti-apartheid hero Tutu

Hundreds of mourners queued on Thursday to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu whose body lay in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town where the anti-apartheid hero preached against racial injustice. Tutu, a Nobel Peace prize winner widely revered across racial and cultural divides for his moral rectitude and principled fight against white minority rule, died on Sunday aged 90.

Iraqi president convenes new parliament for Jan 9 - decree

Iraq's new parliament will convene on Jan. 9, according to a decree issued on Thursday by President Barham Salih, preparing the way for lawmakers to put a new government in place. Lawmakers will elect a parliamentary speaker and two deputies in their first session. They will later elect a new president who will task the leader of the largest bloc to form a government as prime minister.

