Modi to lay foundation stone of medical college in Kapurthala during Punjab visit
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a medical college in Kapurthala virtually during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5, a BJP leader has said.
Punjab BJP leader Umesh Sharda on Thursday said the Rs 325 crore medical college to be spread over 24 acres will come up on the bypass road adjoining the local civil hospital and would be ready by 2024.
The PM is scheduled to inaugurate a satellite centre of the Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Ferozepur district on January 5.
He is also likely to address a rally after the event.
Sharda claimed the college is the only big project in Kapurthala since the setting up of a rail coach factory, whose foundation stone was laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985.
Sharda said he received a phone call from the Ministry of Health regarding the inauguration.
