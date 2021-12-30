Left Menu

Modi to lay foundation stone of medical college in Kapurthala during Punjab visit

PTI | Kapurthala | Updated: 30-12-2021 18:40 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 18:40 IST
Modi to lay foundation stone of medical college in Kapurthala during Punjab visit
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a medical college in Kapurthala virtually during his visit to Ferozepur on January 5, a BJP leader has said.

Punjab BJP leader Umesh Sharda on Thursday said the Rs 325 crore medical college to be spread over 24 acres will come up on the bypass road adjoining the local civil hospital and would be ready by 2024.

The PM is scheduled to inaugurate a satellite centre of the Chandigarh-based Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Ferozepur district on January 5.

He is also likely to address a rally after the event.

Sharda claimed the college is the only big project in Kapurthala since the setting up of a rail coach factory, whose foundation stone was laid by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985.

Sharda said he received a phone call from the Ministry of Health regarding the inauguration.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

NASA DXL mission to study sources of space X-rays launching next week

 United States
2
When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell if it’s an emergency

When should you go to hospital for a headache? A doctor explains how to tell...

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hit records; South Africa recalls new isolation and quarantine rules and more

Health News Roundup: Australia seeks to ease COVID-19 test rules as cases hi...

 Global
4
Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

Oppo Reno 5 and Reno 6 5G receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021