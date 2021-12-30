Punjab polls: AAP releases sixth list of 8 candidates
- Country:
- India
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday released the sixth list of eight more candidates for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.
With this, the total number of candidates announced by Punjab's main opposition party has reached 96.
According to the latest list, Amarpal Singh will contest from Sri Hargobindpur and Jasbir Singh will fight from Amritsar West.
Jeevanjot Kaur will contest from Amritsar East seat. Currently, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu is a legislator from Amritsar East.
Gurinder Singh will contest from Amloh, Narinderpal Singh from Fazilka, Preetpal Sharma from Gidderbaha, Sukhvir Singh from Maur and Mohammad Zamil-Ur-Rehman from Malerkotla, according to the AAP's list.
The Punjab Assembly has 117 seats and its term will end in March 2022.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lakhimpur Kheri case: PIL in SC seeks SIT probe into involvement of MoS Teni, UP Deputy CM Keshav Maurya
Cabinet clears MoU between India, Mauritius competition regulators
Cabinet approves MoU between CCI, Competition Commission of Mauritius
UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya flags off Road repair ambulance
BJP to register bigger win this time in UP Assembly polls, claims Maurya