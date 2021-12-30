No 'bahubalis' seen under Yogi govt just 'Bajrang Bali': Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday invoked Lord Hanuman during his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh to praise the Yogi Adityanath government, saying no 'bahubalis' (musclemen) are visible under his regime, but just 'Bajrang Bali'.

Addressing the BJP’s Jan Vishwas Yatra here, Shah alleged that general public especially ''our daughters and sisters'' were harassed by 'bahubali' during the Samajwadi Party government in the state.

''The land was grabbed. But today in the regime of Yogi Adityanath, 'baahubalis' (musclemen) are not visible, but only 'Bajrang Bali' could be seen,'' he said.

He also said the late BJP leader Kalyan Singh, who was the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh when the Babri Mosque was demolished in 1992, had shown what ''good governance'' is. ''Babuji (as Kalyan Singh is called by his supporters) had sacrificed his chair for Ram Janmabhoomi.” Attacking SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Shah said, ''As elections approach, Akhilesh does not remember Kalyan Singh, but ‘Jinnah,’. Will you vote for those who eulogise Jinnah?” In his address at an event held on October 31 in Hardoi, Yadav appeared to equate Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Muhammad Ali Jinnah, raising eyebrows.

''Sardar Patel, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah studied in the same institute and became barristers. They helped (India) get freedom and never backed away from any struggle,'' he had said.

Dwelling on the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, Shah said senior BJP leader “Advani-ji took out a Rath Yatra for Ram Janmabhoomi, and the Samajwadi Party fired bullets (at kar sewaks) and also used sticks on them. But, it was our Prime Minister (Narendra) Modiji who performed the bhoomipujan for the Ram temple.'' ''No matter how hard you try, a grand temple of Lord Ram touching the sky will be built in a few months,'' Shah said, attacking Yadav. Praising the Modi government, Shah said it has given a heavy blow to terrorist activities and ''our neighboring country was given a befitting reply after the terrorist strike at Pulwama two years back''. He also claimed that ‘Bua, Babua (apparent reference to BSP chief Mayawati and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav) or Congress leaders cannot prevent the BJP from coming to power in Uttar Pradesh again.

He asserted that the BJP would secure more than 300 seats in the upcoming elections.

''Abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir had paved the way of complete integration of Kashmir with India,'' Shah also said.

