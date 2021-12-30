Left Menu

Indore: Cong workers burn effigies of Kalicharan Maharaj; his supporters express solidarity with him

Congress workers on Thursday set on fire the effigies of Hindu religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj in parts of Indore city of Madhya Pradesh to protest his alleged derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, while a few supporters of the seer offered prayers to Goddess Kali to root for him, saying that truth always wins.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 30-12-2021 19:52 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 19:52 IST
Earlier in the day, the religious leader was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police from Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh over his remarks. Eyewitnesses said that Congress workers gathered in small groups at different locations in the city and set afire the effigies of Kalicharan Maharaj. Meanwhile, a few supporters of the Hindu religious leader assembled at a house here, where they offered prayers to Goddess Kali, holding the seer's photo in hand.

One of his woman supporters said, ''The Congress may gain peace of mind by burning lakhs of effigies of Kalicharan Maharaj, but truth has always won and it will triumph in future as well.'' During the conclusion of the two-day 'dharma sansad' (religious parliament) in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur on Sunday evening, the seer had allegedly used abusive words against the Father of the Nation, and asked people to elect a staunch Hindu leader as the head of the government in order to protect the religion. After that, he has been facing cases in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra over his remarks.

