Pawar attends wedding of Guj NCP chief's daughter

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday attended the wedding of Gujarat NCP chief Jayant Patel's daughter near here. Senior party leader Praful Patel who is also in-charge of the Gujarat unit accompanied him, party sources said. Jayant Patel's daughter Krishna married Ranak Uppadhyaya at the ceremony at a farmhouse at Vehra Khadi village.

