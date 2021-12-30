Pawar attends wedding of Guj NCP chief's daughter
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday attended the wedding of Gujarat NCP chief Jayant Patels daughter near here. Senior party leader Praful Patel who is also in-charge of the Gujarat unit accompanied him, party sources said. Jayant Patels daughter Krishna married Ranak Uppadhyaya at the ceremony at a farmhouse at Vehra Khadi village.
PTI | Anand | Updated: 30-12-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 20:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Thursday attended the wedding of Gujarat NCP chief Jayant Patel's daughter near here. Senior party leader Praful Patel who is also in-charge of the Gujarat unit accompanied him, party sources said. Jayant Patel's daughter Krishna married Ranak Uppadhyaya at the ceremony at a farmhouse at Vehra Khadi village.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement