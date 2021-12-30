Sukhbir Badal dares Cong to name chief ministerial candidate

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal Thursday dared the Congress to name its chief ministerial candidate for the Punjab Assembly elections, claiming that CM Charanjit Singh Channi has last lost the trust of people and the state party leadership. Talking to reporters here, the SAD president said there was a ''free for all'' in the Punjab Congress on the issue of the chief ministerial face. ''Channi wants to stick to the chair but the party leadership does not regard him as a bonafide chief minister. Pradesh Congress president Navjot Sidhu is blowing his own trumpet and disrespecting Channi every day,'' the SAD leader said.

''Punjabis have turned against the Congress because it has failed to implement any of the promises made to them. You will see it self-destruct in the coming days,'' he said.

He said CM Charanjit Singh Channi has ''lost the trust of not only of people but also the top Congress leadership of the state''.

Replying to a query, Badal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should during his forthcoming visit to the state announce transfer of Chandigarh as well as Punjabi-speaking areas to Punjab, besides assuring the state that its riparian rights over its river waters will be recognised.

He should also announce a farm loan waiver on the occasion to help revive the agricultural economy of the state, he said. The PM is scheduled to inaugurate a satellite centre of the Chandigarh-based Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Ferozepur district on January 5.

Later, addressing a gathering, Badal said the SAD-BSP alliance was the only regional entity in the fray in the Punjab polls.

He said the SAD represented the regional aspirations and had always stood up to defend the rights of the state.

While speaking about those who had left the SAD to join the BJP, he said some leaders had gone to acquire security cover while others had joined hands with the BJP to save their business interests.

''All of them will lose their security deposits'', he said, adding, ''We will not take back any of these backstabbers''.

Badal also announced the expulsion of former legislator Mohinder Kaur Josh from the party for indulging in ''anti-party activities''.

Meanwhile, Badal also assured that once the SAD-BSP alliance government is formed, a Kandi area development ministry would be established.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)