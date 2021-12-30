Following are the top stories at 2100 hours: NATION DEL77 PM-UKD-3RDLD Congress govts delayed projects, forced people to migrate from U'khand villages: Modi Haldwani/Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused successive Congress governments at the Centre and in Uttarakhand of dragging their feet for decades over development projects, forcing people to migrate from their villages in the state.

DEL91 BIZ-FM-LD STATES States pitch for continuation of GST compensation for another 5 years New Delhi: State governments, including Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Delhi and West Bengal on Thursday pressed for continuation of the GST compensation for another five-year period in view of the financial stress created by the outbreak of the pandemic.

DEL89 LD INDIA-PHILIPPINES-BRAHMOS India, Philippines set to conclude BrahMos missile deal New Delhi: India and the Philippines are set to formally seal a government-to-government BrahMos deal soon, capping years of negotiations for the supply of a batch of the supersonic cruise missiles for the Philippine navy, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

DEL87 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY India's R naught value is 1.22, COVID-19 cases are increasing: Govt New Delhi: India's R naught value, which indicates spread of COVID-19, is 1.22, the government said on Thursday, warning that cases are increasing, not shrinking, as it highlighted that Maharashtra, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Delhi, Karnataka and Gujarat were emerging as states and UTs of concern on the basis of weekly infections and positivity rate.

DEL86 CEC-CONG Consult health experts, government on Covid situation, not political parties: Cong tells ECI New Delhi: Lashing out at the Election Commission, the Congress Thursday asked it to consult health experts, seek data on COVID-19 from the government and take an independent decision on holding elections in five states rather than acting like a ''toothless tiger''.

DEL85 VIRUS-VACCINE-INFECTION Covid vaccination, natural infection mount stronger response after second dose: Govt New Delhi: All COVID-19 vaccines are primarily disease-modifying and don't prevent infection while hybrid immunity achieved through vaccination coupled with natural infection mount a stronger response and robust antibody titers after the second dose, the government said on Thursday.

DEL84 UP-SHAH No 'bahubalis' seen under Yogi govt just 'Bajrang Bali': Amit Shah Aligarh (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday invoked Lord Hanuman during his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh to praise the Yogi Adityanath government, saying no 'bahubalis' (musclemen) are visible under his regime, but just 'Bajrang Bali'.

DEL93 BIZ-LD OXYGEN-GOYAL Goyal holds review meeting on medical oxygen preparedness amid rising COVID-19 cases New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday discussed with senior officials effective ways to ensure adequate medical oxygen availability in the country in the wake of increasing COVID-19 cases.

DEL74 JK-SIA-CHARGE SHEET J&K Police's SIA files charge sheet against Hurriat leader, 8 others for 'selling' MBBS seats Srinagar: The Special Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police filed its first charge sheet against nine people, including a Hurriyat leader, in a case related to ''selling'' of MBBS seats in Pakistan to Kashmiri students and using the money to support and fund terrorism, officials said on Thursday.

LEGAL LGD5 DL-HC-FUNCTIONING Delhi HC to conduct virtual hearings from Jan 3 due to spurt in Covid cases New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 3 in view of rise in COVID-19 cases and the subsequent 'yellow alert' declared by the government in the national capital.

FOREIGN FGN29 CHINA-ARUNACHAL-NAMES China announces more ‘standardised’ official Chinese names for 15 more places in Arunachal Pradesh Beijing: China has announced Chinese characters, Tibetan and Roman alphabet names for 15 more places in India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh, which it claims as South Tibet.

By K J M Varma FGN26 UNSC-INDIA Our performance in UNSC again indicates that the world needs India to be at the horseshoe table permanently: Amb Tirumurti United Nations: India’s performance as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council indicates that the world needs India to be at the horseshoe table permanently, the country’s envoy to the United Nations T S Tirumurti has said. By Yoshita Singh SPORTS SPD11 SPO-CRI-IND-LD REAX Cricket fraternity hails India's first win at Centurion New Delhi: The cricket fraternity hailed India's maiden Test win at Centurion on Thursday, with Virat Kohli's bowling attack coming in for special praise from greats such as Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly for its ability to ''take 20 wickets anywhere in the world''.

