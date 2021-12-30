Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-12-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2021 21:26 IST
Dozens join BJP in Jammu, J-K party chief says it shows public support for party
Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina on Thursday claimed the party enjoys immense public support as dozens of political leaders and social activists joined the party here.

He said this support will reflect in the assembly polls.

Leaders from the Congress and the Dogra Swabhimaan Sangathan along with their supporters from Kathua, sarpanches and panches joined the BJP in presence of Raina at the party headquarters here.

Welcoming the new entrants into the party fold, Raina said prominent social personalities and senior leaders of other parties are joining the BJP every day to serve the masses better.

This clearly indicates the immense public support that the party enjoys and it will reflect in the assembly elections, he said.

Raina asked the new entrants to strengthen the party and work with the principle of ''nation first'' in mind.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

