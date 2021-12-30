Hyderpora encounter: J&K politicians flay police threat of penal action for remarks on SIT report

Political parties Thursday hit out at the Jammu and Kashmir Police for threatening penal action for criticising its probe into the Hyderpora encounter, saying the ''bullying'' tactics will not work.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Deputy Inspector General of Police Central Kashmir Sujit Kumar had Wednesday threatened legal action against political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir for making ''speculative'' statements about the investigation.

National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah termed the ''clean chit'' given by the SIT to security forces ''wrong'' and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

“The police report is wrong. Police have done it to save themselves. Police had killed them and there is no doubt about it,” Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function at the Tagore Hall here.

He said a judicial probe should be announced to bring out the truth. ''Police should not work like this wherein they cause pain to the hearts of people.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said, “Bullying us into silence by penal action warnings will not work.” In a tweet, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, “Remarks on the SIT probe by different political parties isn't mere speculation. They are grounded in facts. The administration's aversion and discomfort with truth coming to the fore is well known. Bullying us into silence by 'penal action' warnings wont work (sic)''.

''Hyderpora qatl hai qatl hai (Hyderpora is a murder),'' chief of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party Altaf Bukhari had said on Wednesday.

A Pakistani terrorist and three other persons were killed in Hyderpora on November 15 and the police had claimed that all the slain men had links to militancy. The families of the three, alleging foul play, had said they were innocent, prompting the police to order the inquiry.

Separately, a magisterial probe was also ordered by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in the encounter which was one of the rare operations carried out jointly by the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police within the city limits.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah had questioned the hurry of police to come out with the report when it was still not complete. ''If the SIT is 'still investigating the matter' then what was the need to rush to the press with a statement yesterday? I don’t recall reading anywhere that yesterday’s report was an interim one.

''As to the 'threat of penal action'. Criticising the report, whether interim or final is the right of any citizen and it does not behove JK police to be trying to threaten people in to submission. If the SIT wants people to believe the report it should report the truth, period,” he had tweeted Wednesday. CPM leader Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami termed the police warning as a ''diktat'' and ''crossing all the limits of brazen bizarre display of authoritative tendency.

''Political leaders have ever right to ask questions. Threatening right to question is breach of law and duty police is supposed to uphold,'' he tweeted.

Peoples' Conference chairman Sajad Lone had also tweeted on Wednesday that the probe report into the Hyderpora encounter was on ''expected lines''.

“One more addition to hundreds of ornamental probes. Any victims of the past or of the future better ensure that they are not caught up in wrong place at the wrong time or even right place at the wrong time. Onus to save oneself is on the self,” he had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)