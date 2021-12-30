Ikkjutt Jammu gets registered as political party by ECI
‘Ikkjutt Jammu’ was registered as a political party by the Election Commission of India, prompting the party leadership to say that the region now has an option to reject the political culture of Jammu and Kashmir that has “enslaved people”.
''We in Ikkjutt Jammu are very pleased to inform that the Election Commission of India on Wednesday registered Ikkjutt Jammu as a political party. Recognition of IkkJutt Jammu as a political party has come at a critical point in the history of Jammu,” party chief Ankur Sharma told reporters here.
Ikkjutt Jammu advocates separate Jammu statehood.
