Shah to visit Ram Lalla, Hanumangarhi temple Friday, to address 3 public rallies in UP

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will pay a visit to Ram Lalla and the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Friday and address three public meetings in Uttar Pradesh. Shah will be addressing the public meetings during the party's Jan Vishwas Yatra.

In a statement issued here, the Uttar Pradesh BJP said Shah will visit the Hanumangarhi temple (in Ayodhya) on Friday at 10.30 am, and then will have a 'darshan' of Ram Lalla at 11.00 am. After this, at around 11.30 am, he will address a public meeting.

At 1.00 pm, Shah will address a public meeting in Sant Kabir Nagar.

The Union minister is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Bareilly at 3.30 pm, and then address a public meeting in Bareilly at 5.00 pm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)