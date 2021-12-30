NDMC hospital treating patients in dilapidated block, risking lives: AAP

AAP MLA Atishi on Thursday made a surprise visit to an NDMC-run hospital and her party live-streamed it on social media to show that patients are being treated at a dilapidated block on the premises, even though the civic body has declared it ''dangerous''.

Later, Leader of Opposition in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Vikas Goel, who accompanied Atishi on the visit, filed a complaint at the Mukherjee Nagar police station. He sought the registration of an FIR and action against those responsible for putting the lives of people in danger by allowing admission and treatment of patients in such a building on the hospital premises.

Atishi slammed the BJP, accusing it of ''ruthlessly'' playing with the lives of the people in Delhi.

''The building is in such a state that it could collapse at any time. Yet the patients are being treated and admitted here... The BJP-ruled municipal corporation has left the people of Delhi to die,'' she charged.

In his complaint, Goel requested the police to immediately get the dilapidated building vacated and move the patients to a safer place.

''I inspected the Rajan Babu (Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis) with AAP MLA Atishi and discovered that patients are being treated there in a block on the hospital premises despite it being in a deplorable state,'' he said in a statement.

He said the municipal corporation has declared this block ''dangerous'' and put up notice boards at the location ''clearly stating that the building is unsafe''. Still, a large number of patients have been admitted there.

''There will be a significant loss of life and property if an accident occurs in this deteriorating building. The death toll could rise to over 100,'' he claimed.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Goel has filed a complaint in this connection against BJP leaders but it did not share their names.

According to a copy of Goel's complaint shared by AAP with media, the leader stated that the Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis falls under the jurisdiction of the ward represented by Raj Iqbal Singh, mayor of North MCD.

''I have filed an FIR with the Mukherjee Nagar police station and asked the station in-charge to take action against all those guilty under the IPC (Indian Penal Code) provisions,'' the AAP leader said in his statement.

In the run-up to municipal polls in Delhi early next year, the AAP has been constantly raising various issues including alleged corruption in the BJP-ruled civic bodies.

