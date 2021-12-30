Left Menu

Sanjay Raut seen without mask at event in Maharashtra's Nashik, says he was 'following PM Modi's example'

After he was seen without a face mask at an event in Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that he was "following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example".

30-12-2021
After he was seen without a face mask at an event in Maharashtra amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that he was "following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example". Raut's remarks came when reporters asked him why he was not wearing a mask, an important measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19, during an event in Nashik.

"The Maharashtra Chief Minister wears a mask, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not wear mask anywhere, in any of the events he attends. Seeing him, even people feel that why should they wear masks if the Prime Minister himself is not wearing one? I am not wearing a mask because we all follow the Prime Minister," said Raut. "PM appeals to people for wearing masks but he himself doesn't do so. Since we all follow the PM, I also don't wear a face mask. We, the people follow the Prime Minister, so in future, he should obey the rules and wear the mask," he added. (ANI)

