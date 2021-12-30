Amit Shah compares SP's tenure with NIZAM's rule, urges people to ensure BJP's victory in UP

Attacking Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday coined 'NIZAM' acronym to describe Samajwadi Party's rule under Akhilesh Yadav referring to Muslim leaders of Congress, BSP and SP and pitted it against the development model of Bharatiya Janat Party. Addressing a public rally here, Shah said, "NIZAM means governance but for Akhilesh Yadav, it means N for 'Nasimuddin Siddiqui', I for 'Imran Masood', Z for 'Azam Khan', and M for 'Mukhtar Ansari'. I want to ask people whether they want Akhilesh's Nizam or Yogi-Modi's development Nizam?"

"Modiji and Yogiji have done the work of establishing the rule of law by freeing Uttar Pradesh from this NIZAM raj. 700 riots happened in Akhilesh Yadav's government but today in Yogi government rioters cannot dare to do raise their eyes," the Union Minister said. Siddiqui has been with the Bahujan Samaj Party before shifting to Congress. Masood is a Congress leader in west Uttar Pradesh.

He said that providing security, respect and overall development of the people of Uttar Pradesh is the priority of the BJP government. Attacking the Opposition parties further, Shah said, "SP-BSP has never done anything for the welfare of the people of the state. They only developed the goons, mafia and their family."

Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year. Amit Shah took a jibe on Samajwadi Party (SP) and said that Akhilesh Yadav-led party used to rule over three P's which stands for - Parivaarwaad (Nepotism), Pakshpaat (Partiality) and Palayan (Migration).

Addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, Shah said, "You have two options -- BJP which works for the development of every section of the society and BSP-SP of 'Bua-Babua'.""When SP came, one caste progressed, when the BSP came, the other caste would progress. BJP works on the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," the Union Minister said. "The Samajwadi Party used to run on the basis of three P's- Parivaarwaad (Nepotism), Pakshpaat (Partiality) and Palayan (Migration). But BJP works on the basis of three V's - Vikas (Development), Vayapaar (Business) and Sanskritic Virsaat (Cultural heritage)," he said.(ANI)

