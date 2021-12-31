Putin told Biden new sanctions could rupture U.S.-Russia ties - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-12-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 04:21 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in a call that new Western sanctions against Moscow could rupture ties between Russia and the United States and would be a big mistake, the Kremlin said.
But Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia was satisfied with their phone conversation which he said centred on security guarantees that Moscow wants from the West amid a build-up of Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Moscow
- United States
- Vladimir Putin
- Kremlin
- Yuri Ushakov
- Ukrainian
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Kremlin: German murder verdict "unpleasant" but shouldn't affect Putin-Scholz relationship
Kremlin says court ruling on Russian army presence in Ukraine was error
Kremlin: still too early to assess West's reaction to security demands
Swiss extradite Kremlin-linked Russian businessman to United States
Kremlin convinced WHO will approve Sputnik V vaccine within months -Ifax