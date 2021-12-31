Left Menu

Putin told Biden new sanctions could rupture U.S.-Russia ties - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 31-12-2021 04:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 04:21 IST
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden in a call that new Western sanctions against Moscow could rupture ties between Russia and the United States and would be a big mistake, the Kremlin said.

But Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said Russia was satisfied with their phone conversation which he said centred on security guarantees that Moscow wants from the West amid a build-up of Russian forces close to the Ukrainian border.

