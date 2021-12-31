Left Menu

Biden told Putin U.S. will respond decisively if further invasion of Ukraine -White House

Reuters | Wilmington | Updated: 31-12-2021 04:31 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 04:31 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin during a call on Thursday that the United States and its allies will respond decisively if there is a further invasion of Ukraine, the White House said.

"President Biden urged Russia to de-escalate tensions with Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement. "He made clear that the United States and its allies and partners will respond decisively if Russia further invades Ukraine."

