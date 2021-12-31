Left Menu

Security arrangements put in place ahead of Amit Shah's visit to Ayodhya

All security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Ayodhya.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 31-12-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 12:10 IST
Ayodhya Inspector General Ravindra Pratap Singh talks to reporters (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
All security arrangements have been put in place ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Ayodhya. "From helipad, he will directly go to a temple to offer his prayer. From there he will move for his other engagements. We have deployed forces at all the places - helipad, temple, rallies, and meetings. We are fully prepared for the visit," said Ravindra Pratap Singh, Inspector General, Ayodhya.

At first, Shah will visit Shri Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya. After this, he will visit Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Temple. At noon today, Shah will address a public meeting in Ayodhya (Rural), as per BJP's official Twitter handle. After this, the Union Home Minister is scheduled to hold a public meeting program at Sant Kabir Nagar in Gorakhpur. Following this, Shah will hold a roadshow in Bareilly and will address an organizational meeting in Bareilly at around 7 PM.

This visit by the Union Minister holds importance due to the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

