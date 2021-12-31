Left Menu

Rahul slams Centre for "missing" vaccination target

Another rhetoric bites the dust, Gandhi said on Twitter.As on Friday afternoon, more than 144.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the country. More than 84.51 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccines, while more than 60.15 crore beneficiaries have been received both the doses.The total number of eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age is 94 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2021 13:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 13:44 IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the Modi government for not fulfilling its "promise" to fully vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries against COVID-19 by the end of the year.

The government had told the Supreme Court in June that it expected the entire eligible population to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by end of the year.

"The Centre had promised to vaccinate everyone with two doses of vaccines by end of 2021. Today, the year comes to an end. The country is still away from the vaccine. Another rhetoric bites the dust," Gandhi said on Twitter.

As on Friday afternoon, more than 144.67 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered across the country. More than 84.51 crore beneficiaries have received the first dose of the vaccines, while more than 60.15 crore beneficiaries have been received both the doses.

The total number of eligible beneficiaries above 18 years of age is 94 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

