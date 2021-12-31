TMC’s Abhishek Banerjee to embark on two-day Tripura tour, discuss organisational issues
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banjerjee would be on a two-day visit to the state from Sunday to discuss organisational issues ahead of the 2023 assembly elections, a party member said. Banerjee will meet victims of political violence that had erupted during the civic elections last month, and hold a meeting with the party’s steering committee members, TMC State Steering Committee convener Subal Bhowmik said here.
The ruling party in West Bengal would organise a ‘Raj Bhavan Abhiyan’ on January 5 to press for a 15-point charter of demands, “with focus on issues concerning the common people”, he said.
Bhowmik added that TMC would observe the party's 24th Foundation Day on Saturday in each district, sub-division and block in Tripura.
