Erdogan calls on Turks to keep all savings in lira
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 31-12-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 31-12-2021 14:32 IST
President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Turks should keep all their savings in lira and that recent exchange rate volatility was largely under control after the lira weakened sharply in the last two months.
In a speech in Istanbul, Erdogan also called on Turks to bring their gold savings into the banking system and reiterated his unorthodox view that interest rates were the cause of inflation.
